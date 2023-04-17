LIVE: First Lady Maria Lee visits Waverly to help rebuild homes

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Tennessee First Lady Maria Lee and her Tennessee Serves team are visiting Waverly Monday to partner with a nonprofit that’s rebuilding homes for survivors of the 2021 flood.

The First Lady and volunteers will complete interior projects, paint home foundations, install flood venting and lay new grass seed and straw, according to a media release. Lee and her team took part in the initial clean-up efforts in the fall of 2021.

This will be the third Tennessee Serves service project in Waverly since the historic flood.

