First Alert Forecast: Sunny & Warmer Weather This Week

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Sunshine will stick around for much of this week, before showers & thunderstorms return on Friday.

THROUGH THURSDAY:

This afternoon will be sunny and cool with a breeze. Highs will be in the 60s. The breeze will gradually settle down tonight allowing temperatures to tumble back into the 30s and 40s by sunrise. In the coldest valleys of the Cumberland Plateau there could be a patch of frost in the morning, but most of us won’t have to deal with that.

Wednesday will turn warmer with sunshine. Highs will be in the 70s.

We’ll have 80s under a partly cloudy sky on Wednesday and Thursday.

Pollen will stay very high right through Thursday, too.

FRIDAY:

Scattered showers and thunderstorms will return on Friday. This will be a slow moving system, so some of the moisture will hang around into the weekend.

THIS WEEKEND & BEYOND:

While there could be an isolated shower or two early on Saturday, the moisture will move out during the day setting the stage for a nicer Sunday. There could even be a little sunshine Saturday afternoon, but not much.

Sunday will turn partly cloudy, but stay quite cool with highs in the 60s.

