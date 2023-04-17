First Alert Forecast: Huge warm-up in progress

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) -Sunshine dominates for much of this week, before showers & thunderstorms return on Friday.

THROUGH MORNING:

Today’s breeze will gradually settle down tonight allowing temperatures to tumble back into 30s and 40s by sunrise under a clear sky. In the coldest valleys of the Cumberland Plateau there could be a patch of frost in the morning, but most areas won’t have to deal with that.

TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY:

Tomorrow will be a beautiful mostly sunny day with the high reaching the upper 70s.

Expect 80s under a partly cloudy sky on Wednesday and Thursday.

Pollen will stay very high right through Thursday, too.

Temperatures will continue to climb over the next several days. (WSMV)

FRIDAY:

Scattered showers and thunderstorms will return on Friday. This will be a slow moving system, so some of the moisture will hang around into the weekend. The high will be in the mid 80s.

THIS WEEKEND:

While there could be an isolated shower or two early on Saturday, the moisture will move out during the day setting the stage for a nicer afternoon. It will be cooler with the high in the mid 60s.

Sunday will turn partly cloudy but stay quite cool with highs in the low 60s.

NEXT WEEK:

Monday the trend continues with a partly cloudy sky and a high in the upper 60s.

