First Alert Forecast: Another Great Stretch of Weather

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) -

Plenty of sunshine expected across the Mid State today with temperatures topping off in the mid to upper 60s this afternoon. It is going to be another breezy one with winds gusting between 20-30 mph throughout the day.

The wind should start to relax overnight with lows falling back into the 40s by tomorrow morning.

Tomorrow is going to be much warmer with temperatures back in the 70s for the day under a mostly sunny sky.

Highs will get back into the lower 80s on Wednesday with a few extra clouds during the day, but sunshine will still mostly win out for us again.

Thursday will be partly cloudy and warm with temperatures in the mid 80s for the afternoon.

Our next cold front approaches the Mid State Thursday night and into Friday and will bring us some more showers and a couple of thunderstorms.

Temperatures Friday afternoon will drop back into the mid 70s.

As of now we’re expecting a few showers to spill over into Saturday morning, but we’ll dry out in the afternoon with highs in the mid 60s. Saturday also looks like a breezy day.

More sunshine returns on Sunday with temperatures also in the mid 60s.

Download the WSMV 4 First Alert Weather app for iPhone or Android, so you can stay informed on the go and in between newscasts. We share custom videos, plus you can choose to get messages from us on the latest conditions and forecast.

Have weather pictures or videos? Share them here.

Download the WSMV 4 First Alert Weather app for iPhone or Android. Our team of meteorologists will send alerts to your phone about conditions headed your way. They also share custom videos about the weather where you live.

Have weather pictures or videos? Share them here.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.