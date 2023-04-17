‘Enough is enough’: Nashville mother one of thousands marching to DC for gun reform

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Thousands of people are preparing to march to the nation’s capital building on Monday morning to fight for gun reform.

One Nashville mother explained why she is packing her bags and joining the march.

Megan Timmons, a Nashville mother, lives just yards away from The Covenant School. When the shooting happened on March 27, Timmons said she was outraged.

Now she and more than a thousand people from all over the U.S., who share that frustration, will be marching to ban the use of more than just owning weapons.

“As a mother I just can’t stand for it anymore. Enough is enough,” Timmons said.

After witnessing the aftermath of the Covenant School shooting just weeks ago, Timmons said she can’t just sit still.

“Our children, our faculty, our teachers, they shouldn’t be living in fear. I wanted to do something besides donate, I wanted to volunteer my time and to make a change. Enough is enough, children are dying and it’s not okay,” Timmons said.

Timmons and nearly 1,200 are part of an organization called March Forth. The organization is a nonprofit advocacy group with a singular mission: to federally ban assault weapons. The weapons are what Timmons and others believe are a major contributor to hundreds of lives lost in mass shootings across the nation.

“These are weapons of war,” Timmons said. “These aren’t weapons that an everyday civilian should have in their home.”

Leaders of March Forth say they hope the march will push Congress to hear their outcry to push Senate Bill 25 forward and ban assault weapons nationwide.

“To think I could send my kids to school and potentially not be able to pick them up at the end of the school day is terrifying as a parent,” Timmons said. “It not political, it’s something that we can do to save children. So, for me that is my number one focus.”

The march will begin on April 17, Monday morning at 11:30.

