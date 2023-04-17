Deadly gunfire erupts at Nashville apartment following ‘casual conversation’

The suspected murderer showed up in the lobby of Lane Motor Museum where employees reported to police he appeared in distress.
Police lights - light bar - generic
Police lights - light bar - generic(File image | Credit: Pixabay)
By Carmyn Gutierrez
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 4:57 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man has been charged with murder after police said he shot and killed a man who had been living in an apartment complex where he had previously been a tenant.

Perry Reed, 23, arrived at an apartment at 309 Callywood Court Sunday afternoon, according to the Metro Nashville Police Department. Reed had lived at the apartment months prior.

Police said Reed engaged in casual conversation with the current tenant Keylando Powers, 20, for a few minutes before suddenly pulling out a pistol. Reed fatally shot Powers before fleeing the apartment and driving away, according to police.

Reed abandoned his vehicle at the I-24 Murfreesboro Pike exit and entered the lobby of Lane Motor Museum. Employees reported that Reed appeared distressed and wouldn’t answer questions, so they called for help.

An ambulance arrived, and Reed was transported to Centennial Medical Center. Police said they located Reed at the hospital, and upon release, he was taken to MNPD headquarters where he declined to be interviewed.

Red is currently in custody without bond pending a hearing.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

