Dad turns 19-year-old son in to authorities after killing mom, sheriff says

Tracey Wardley, 19, was arrested Sunday and charged with murder, jail records show.
Tracey Wardley, 19, was arrested Sunday and charged with murder, jail records show.(Yazoo County Regional Correctional Facility)
By WLBT Staff and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 12:01 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

YAZOO CITY, Miss. (WLBT/Gray News) – A 19-year-old has been arrested for murder after allegedly shooting and killing his mother Saturday night.

According to the Yazoo County Sheriff’s Office, Tracey Wardley allegedly shot and killed his mother at her residence in Yazoo City.

Officials said that after the shooting, the suspect fled about 55 miles southwest to Vicksburg to visit his father.

Officials said the father then turned his son in to authorities.

Wardley was arrested Sunday and charged with murder, jail records show.

Further information was not yet available.

Copyright 2023 WLBT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

BNA evacuation
Chemical that caused evacuation at BNA identified
Sumner County Sheriff's Office
One dead, three injured after crash in Sumner County
Crime scene tape surrounds the area of a mass shooting in Dadeville, Alabama.
4 dead, 28 injured in Alabama birthday party shooting
Metro Police investigate a crime scene.
Woman hospitalized after being shot near Pedestrian Bridge in Downtown Nashville, police say
Hospital employee generic
St. Thomas anesthesiologist showed up for work under the influence, health officials say

Latest News

Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal says his North American trip was quite successful
Ukrainian Prime Minister wraps up active trip to Washington, DC.
A 13-year-old student recorded video of the incident at Kimbrough Middle School on Wednesday.
Video shows substitute teacher organizing student fights in middle school classroom
FILE - In this Dec. 10, 2018, file photo, Memphis Grizzlies assistant coach Jerry Stackhouse...
Vanderbilt basketball coach named Coach of the Year by TSWA
Ukrainian Prime Minister wraps up active trip to Washington, DC.
Two men have been arrested on charges that they helped establish a secret police outpost in New...
FBI arrests 2 men accused of establishing undercover police station in New York for China