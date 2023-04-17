‘Brew at the Zoo’: Nashville Zoo to host beer-tasting event

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Nashville Zoo announced it will be welcoming “all species of beer lovers” to a 21-and-up event this spring.

Brew at the Zoo will feature live music, food trucks and craft beer samples. For those who aren’t fans of beer, a curated selection of wines, ciders, seltzers and hard sodas will also be available for sampling.

Several animal exhibits will also be open for viewing during the after-hours event.

This year’s event will feature a unique nighttime experience for guests. After sipping and snacking, guests can stroll through a hidden pathway and come face-to-face with animatronic dinosaurs as part of the zoo’s “Dinotrek After Dark” feature.

Brew at the Zoo will be held on June 2 at 7:30 p.m., and tickets are already available for purchase. General admission tickets are $85 and early entry tickets are $105.

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit the Nashville Zoo’s website.

