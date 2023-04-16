Woman hospitalized after being shot near Pedestrian Bridge in Downtown Nashville, police say

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Detectives with Metro Police said they are investigating after a woman was shot near the entrance of the John Seigenthaler Pedestrian Bridge in Downtown Nashville.

A 49-year-old woman from Cheatham County was seriously injured early Sunday just before 2 a.m. The woman was taken to Vanderbilt Medical Center, police said.

Metro Police said so far, they have found out the involved parties know each other.

Officials said they are pursuing strong leads.

