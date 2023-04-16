Woman hospitalized after being shot near Pedestrian Bridge in Downtown Nashville, police say


Metro Police investigate a crime scene.
Metro Police investigate a crime scene.(WSMV)
By Danica Sauter
Published: Apr. 16, 2023 at 4:38 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Detectives with Metro Police said they are investigating after a woman was shot near the entrance of the John Seigenthaler Pedestrian Bridge in Downtown Nashville.

A 49-year-old woman from Cheatham County was seriously injured early Sunday just before 2 a.m. The woman was taken to Vanderbilt Medical Center, police said.

Metro Police said so far, they have found out the involved parties know each other.

Officials said they are pursuing strong leads.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hospital employee generic
St. Thomas anesthesiologist showed up for work under the influence, health officials say
Illegal daycare
Friend says caregiver may have given babies Benadryl at illegal Bellevue daycare
Metro Police say a pregnant woman was shot by a Walgreens employee after he accused her of...
‘We heard a full clip unload’: Man recounts alleged pregnant shoplifter being shot at Walgreens
wsmv first alert forecast
First Alert Forecast: Some strong storms late tonight
Saturday evening weather update
First Alert Forecast: Cooler & Breezy for Sunday

Latest News

Winds could gust to 30 mph Monday.
First Alert Forecast: Turning Very Warm by Mid-week
Terminal C evacuation BNA
BNA reopens after evacuation due to ‘noxious odor,’ 1 hospitalized
Tennessee Powerball
Giles County Powerball player wins $50,000
Gordon Jewish Community Center hosted Art on the West Side on Saturday.
Gordon Jewish Community Center hosts ‘Art on the West Side”