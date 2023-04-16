Vandy’s Futrell has always wanted to be a star pitcher

Sophomore lefty has walked one batter during SEC action this season.
By Niki Lattarulo
Published: Apr. 16, 2023 at 12:06 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Vanderbilt goes for its fifth SEC series victory on Sunday and on the mound will sophomore left-hander Devin Futrell, who has been lights out this season.

For as long as Futrell can remember, he’s wanted to be a star pitcher.

“It was when I was like 6 or 7, I used to throw tennis balls off a BMX ramp with my brother,” Futrell said. “He used to fight me if I didn’t hit him in the chest or make him go get the ball.”

The backyard and the BMX ramp quickly turned into a vision of Hawkins Field for the Pembroke Pines, Florida, standout.

“When I was in sixth grade, I watched them in the College World Series and I wanted to be part of the culture,” Futrell said. “I took a visit my freshman year and I fell in love with and committed as soon as I had the opportunity.”

After an impressive freshman year, Futrell has been even better as a sophomore, pitching over 15 scoreless innings in his last two SEC starts and walking just 1-of-95 batters faced in league play.

“He’s a pitcher. He doesn’t make too much of it. He isn’t analytically driven by getting outs, but it’s someone you trust,” Vanderbilt head coach Tim Corbin said.

That composure on the mound has earned him the Sunday starter role, something he and his teammates feel confident in.

“I like being in those situations whether it’s for the sweep or the series,” Futrell said. “I like being in the high pressure.”

“Futrell is awesome. He’s a great due,” teammate Parker Noland said. “We feel good when he goes out there that he’s gonna throw strikes. I’m just happy to be his teammate.”

Futrell embodies what it means to be a Vandy boy. His coaches and teammates praise him for being as good of a person as he is a player.

When asked for a message to his younger self, he said this:

“I would say work out harder, throw on a few pounds, but nothing much. The work ethic has always been there. Just keep going, it’s a lot of fun.”

Vandy's Futrell shines as Sunday starter
