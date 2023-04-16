Vanderbilt women beat Arkansas St., win NCAA bowling title

Commodores win third national championship in program history.
Second-seeded Vanderbilt beat Arkansas State 4-3 on Saturday at the and won the NCAA women's bowling championship, the third national title in program history.
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 16, 2023 at 1:07 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Second-seeded Vanderbilt beat Arkansas State 4-3 on Saturday at the and won the NCAA women’s bowling championship, the third national title in program history.

No. 3 seed Arkansas State, which beat the Commodores in an opening-round match (Mega Match Format) Friday, jumped to a 2-0 lead and had a 3-1 advantage before Vanderbilt rallied and won three straight games in the best-of-seven Baker match play championship.

The Commodores eliminated top-seeded McKendree — the defending champion, which lost its opening-round match against No. 4 seed Nebraska — and then beat the Cornhuskers, who lost their second-round game against Arkansas State, in a loser-out game earlier Saturday to earn a shot at redemption with the Red Wolves.

Jennifer Loredo rolled six strikes on six tries in the third game to help Vanderbilt win 215-198 and eliminate any possibility of being swept and, after the Commodores again staved off elimination with a narrow victory in Game 5, Loredo added four more strikes to help force Game 7, where Vanderbilt cruised.

The Red Wolves, still in search of the first NCAA championship in school history (any sport), have appeared in 15 consecutive NCAA Tournaments, including the last 13 under head coach Justin Kostick.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hospital employee generic
St. Thomas anesthesiologist showed up for work under the influence, health officials say
Illegal daycare
Friend says caregiver may have given babies Benadryl at illegal Bellevue daycare
Metro Police say a pregnant woman was shot by a Walgreens employee after he accused her of...
‘We heard a full clip unload’: Man recounts alleged pregnant shoplifter being shot at Walgreens
wsmv first alert forecast
First Alert Forecast: Some strong storms late tonight
Saturday evening weather update
First Alert Forecast: Cooler & Breezy for Sunday

Latest News

Vandy wins national title
Vanderbilt bowling team wins NCAA championship
Gavin Futrell has walked only one batter in four SEC starts this season.
Vandy’s Futrell has always wanted to be a star pitcher
Futrell shines as Sunday starter
Vandy's Futrell shines as Sunday starter
Titans release renderings of potential new stadium
Metro Council sets special called meeting to consider Titans stadium plan