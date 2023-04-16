One dead, three injured after crash in Sumner County

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - One person is dead and three people -- including two juveniles -- were injured after a crash near Hartsville in Sumner County, according to the Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP).

On Saturday, a crash involving three cars happened on Highway 25 at Rock Springs Road.

Two cars were stopped on Highway 25. Aubry O’Saile, 18, was waiting to turn left onto Rock Springs Road while another car, driven by 67-year-old Cassie Neely and 66-year-old Mark Neely, waited in the lane behind them.

Suddenly, another car -- driven by 42-year-old Jeffery Brown -- hit the back of the Neely’s car, according to THP.

Mark Neely died as a result of the crash.

Cassie Neely, as well as a 10-year-old boy and a 14-year-old girl, were injured during the crash.

The 10-year-old and 14-year-old were in O’Saile’s car when the crash happened.

Officials said everyone was wearing seatbelts, and there are no charges pending.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.