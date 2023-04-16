Officials: Man convicted in murder of girlfriend, kidnapping her 3-year-old son

Police said Dillion Brewster was convicted of killing 25-year-old Kameryn Recchia.
Police said Dillion Brewster was convicted of killing 25-year-old Kameryn Recchia.(Miami County Ohio Jail)
By FOX19 Digital Staff and Andrew McMunn
Published: Apr. 16, 2023 at 5:30 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KENTON COUNTY, Ky. (WXIX/Gray News) - A Kentucky man was found guilty of murder in the death of a 25-year-old mother.

Officials said Dillon Brewster was convicted Friday in the 2022 murder of Kameryn Recchia. WXIX reports Recchia was Brewster’s girlfriend at the time.

On Oct. 20, 2022, police responded to a home in Kenton County around 11:30 p.m. for a well-being check.

Officers said they found Recchia suffering from a gunshot wound. She died at the scene.

Investigators said Brewster was found in Ohio in Recchia’s car. They said he also had Recchia’s young son with him along with Recchia’s property.

Authorities said the 3-year-old child was in the home when Recchia was shot and killed.

Officials said Brewster was also convicted on charges of kidnapping and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Copyright 2023 WXIX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hospital employee generic
St. Thomas anesthesiologist showed up for work under the influence, health officials say
Illegal daycare
Friend says caregiver may have given babies Benadryl at illegal Bellevue daycare
Metro Police say a pregnant woman was shot by a Walgreens employee after he accused her of...
‘We heard a full clip unload’: Man recounts alleged pregnant shoplifter being shot at Walgreens
wsmv first alert forecast
First Alert Forecast: Some strong storms late tonight
Saturday evening weather update
First Alert Forecast: Cooler & Breezy for Sunday

Latest News

Crime scene tape surrounds the area of a mass shooting in Dadeville, Alabama.
4 dead, 28 injured in Alabama birthday party shooting
Metro Police investigate a crime scene.
Woman hospitalized after being shot near Pedestrian Bridge in Downtown Nashville, police say
United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken addresses a media conference during a meeting...
G-7 talks may measure allies’ reaction to US documents leak
Winds could gust to 30 mph Monday.
First Alert Forecast: Turning Very Warm by Mid-week