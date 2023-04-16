Gordon Jewish Community Center hosts ‘Art on the West Side”

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Gordon Jewish Community Center hosted its annual “Art on the West Side” event on Saturday.

More than 50 artists took part in this year’s event showcasing paintings, sculptures, jewelry, photography and more.

On Saturday night, WSMV4′s Carley Gordon hosted and interviewed James Threalkill, an Emmy Award-winning painter who was this year’s featured artist.

He said if you want to be wowed by outstanding art, this is the place to be.

“The quality of art is amazing in this particular show, and I’ve done this show over the years, and so to garner enough respect to be asked to be the featured artist, it really is quite an honor,” Threalkill said.

The show continues Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

