Giles County Powerball player wins $50,000

Winning ticket purchased at Top of the Hill Market in Minor Hill.
Tennessee Powerball
Tennessee Powerball(WMC)
By Chuck Morris
Published: Apr. 16, 2023 at 9:39 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Giles County lottery player won $50,000 in Saturday night’s Powerball drawing, the Tennessee Lottery said Sunday.

The winning ticket was purchased at Top of the Hill Market, 12882 Minor Hill Hwy., in Minor Hill.

According to Tennessee Lottery, the player purchased the $1 Double Play, held after the Powerball drawing, and matched four out of five balls and the Double Play Powerball.

For an extra $1 per play, Double Play gives players a chance to win additional cash prizes up to $10 million with their Powerball numbers. Players play the same set of numbers in both the main Powerball drawing and the separate Double Play drawing. Powerball tickets that include the Double Play add-on are eligible to win prizes in both drawings.

