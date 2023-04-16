First Alert Forecast: Turning Very Warm by Mid-week

After one more slightly cooler day, expect well above average temperatures for the middle of the week!

Clouds clear out tonight which will allow for temperatures to fall into the 40s. It will be a chilly start to Monday. Afternoon highs will then rise into the middle and upper 60s with plenty of sunshine. Winds could easily gust up to 30 mph, so it will be a bit windy.

Tuesday, temperatures will jump about 10 degrees into the middle and upper 70s for highs. It will be a pleasant day to get outside!

Partly cloudy skies are expected for Wednesday, and highs will rise into the 80s off of breezy south winds. Another day with 80s will be Thursday, the warmest day of the week. Strong storms will be possible overnight as our next Weathermaker moves in.

Scattered showers and storms linger into Friday as a cold front pushes through. Highs Friday will only be in the 70s. Saturday will feature lingering cloud cover and some showers for the second half of the day. Highs will be cooler in the 60s.

