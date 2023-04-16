First Alert Forecast: A brief cooldown, but warmer air makes a quick comeback!

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) -

Today will be much cooler and will start off with a few light lingering showers. Any remaining showers will taper off completely before we get to our afternoon. Temperatures will only be in the 60s for highs at best this afternoon. It will also be a breezy day with winds gustsing between 20-30mph at times.

Monday and Tuesday will be dry days with plenty of sunshine. Highs Monday will be in the upper 60s with very gusty winds out of the west, while above average temperatures in the middle to upper 70s are expected for Tuesday.

Cloud cover increases Wednesday, but highs will actually climb into the lower 80s as breezy south winds make a return. Thursday will be the warmest day of the week with highs in the 80s again, but another storm systems will bring storms overnight. We’ll have to watch that next system for another chance at some strong storms as well.

Scattered showers and embedded storms linger into Friday. Highs Friday will fall into the 70s. Saturday will feature lingering cloud cover and some showers in the morning. It will be a cooler day with temperatures in the 60s.

