BNA evacuating people at terminal due to breathing problems, officials say

Terminal C evacuation BNA
Terminal C evacuation BNA(Josiah Robinson)
By Danica Sauter
Published: Apr. 16, 2023 at 3:44 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Crews with the Nashville Fire Department are heading to concourse C at BNA due to something airborne causing breathing problems, according to officials with Nashville Fire Department.

Nashville Fire said at this time, they do not have patients. On Sunday afternoon, the airport began evacuating people in the area to fresh air.

Officials are still determining the cause.

Airport police told WSMV4 everyone is ok.

This story is developing. Once we have more information we will keep you updated here.

