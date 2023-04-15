Quintuplets celebrate first Easter with parents at hospital

The Ladners got to celebrate their first Easter with their quintuplets at a Mississippi...
The Ladners got to celebrate their first Easter with their quintuplets at a Mississippi hospital this year.(Women's Health - University of Mississippi Medical Center/Ladner Family)
By WLBT staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Apr. 15, 2023 at 4:19 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT/Gray News) - Parents Haylee and Shawn Ladner celebrated Easter this year together with their quintuplets for the first time.

The couple was able to take in the day together while in neonatal intensive care at the Children’s of Mississippi Hospital.

The Ladners named their daughters Adalyn Elizabeth, Everleigh Rose, Malley Kate, Magnolia Mae and their son Jake Easton. They are all doing well since their birth two months ago.

The couple said after they suffered two miscarriages, they decided to use an artificial insemination procedure to help start their family.

“My numbers were so high, we were thinking twins,” Haylee Ladner said. “Then the doctor said, “There’s five.” And I was like, ‘How is this possible?’”

Caring for mom and her babies has been a team effort involving hospital staff, but all have been in good health.

WLBT asked the couple if they would try to have more children. They answered, “Five is enough.”

Copyright 2023 WLBT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

SUV burned on March 30, 2023
Good Samaritan warns driver to get out of car moments before it burst in flames
Hospital employee generic
St. Thomas anesthesiologist showed up for work under the influence, health officials say
Walgreens
Nashville Walgreens team leader shoots alleged pregnant shoplifter, police say
Nashville motorcyclist dead, son injured after crash on Sulpher Creek Road
Metro Police Youth Services detectives are investigating the death of a 3-month-old boy who was...
Parents say babies were neglected at Bellevue daycare - starving, bleeding rashes

Latest News

Pearl the Chihuahua has been named the world’s shortest dog alive.
Meet Pearl: Pocket-sized Chihuahua certified as world’s shortest dog
Pearl the Chihuahua has been named the world’s shortest dog alive.
Pocket-sized Chihuahua becomes world’s shortest dog alive
Flowers and signs adorn a barrier, two days after two explosions killed three and injured...
Boston remembers deadly marathon bombing 10 years later
Fatal shooting at Bordeaux apt complex
One dead, one in custody after shooting at apartment in Bordeaux, police say