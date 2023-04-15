One dead, one in custody after shooting at apartment in Bordeaux, police say


Fatal shooting at Bordeaux apt complex
Fatal shooting at Bordeaux apt complex(WSMV)
By Danica Sauter
Published: Apr. 15, 2023 at 3:36 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - One man is dead after a fatal shooting at an apartment complex in Bordeaux on Saturday, according to Metro Police.

Police said a suspect is in custody. The shooting was in the 2400 block of Buena Vista Pike on Saturday.

Officials received a call about the shooting around noon and told WSMV4 that a 34-year-old man was shot inside the apartment.

Police said they do not know the motive of the shooting at this time.

This is a developing story. We will update this article as we learn more.

