One dead, one in custody after shooting at apartment in Bordeaux, police say

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - One man is dead after a fatal shooting at an apartment complex in Bordeaux on Saturday, according to Metro Police.

Police said a suspect is in custody. The shooting was in the 2400 block of Buena Vista Pike on Saturday.

Officials received a call about the shooting around noon and told WSMV4 that a 34-year-old man was shot inside the apartment.

Police said they do not know the motive of the shooting at this time.

This is a developing story. We will update this article as we learn more.

