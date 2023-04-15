Gun reform rally in Nashville hopes to grab the attention of GOP leaders

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – More than 30 protesters stood on the John Seigenthaler Pedestrian Street Bridge rallying for gun reform Friday night.

Many held signs and chanted facing towards the Four Seasons Hotel in downtown Nashville where GOP leaders are meeting this weekend for a retreat.

“We need to protect our kids. We can’t be dropping them off at school and not knowing if they’re going to be alive when we pick them up,” said Maryam Abolfazli, who led the protest. “It’s not okay.”

Abolfazli says the group’s goal is to continue to get the attention of GOP lawmakers to do something about gun violence, including mass school shootings in the U.S. She says three weeks have passed since the Covenant School shooting and claims no bills for stricter gun laws have been passed.

Since the shooting, Gov. Bill Lee has asked lawmakers to pass a bill that would require armed security guards at schools, among other security measures. Lee also signed an executive order this week to strengthen background checks during gun purchase.

Still, some Tennesseans want more done to protect children.

“We want them to know that they just can’t wine and dine and go on with their life as usual ignoring this pain in our hearts and a concern we lose sleep over,” Abolfazli said.

Lori Schirley also attended the rally. She’s a member of “Moms Demand Action” and “March For Our Lives,” groups focused on gun legislation and reducing gun violence.

“How many children have to die? How many adults have to die? How many people have to die to take this seriously?” Schirley said.

Schirley made a poster showcasing images of the hundreds of mass shootings that have occurred in the U.S. She stressed the importance of lawmakers finding and implementing solutions now.

“Background checks should be something that most people agree on. Gun safety … People should have to learn how to properly use and store a firearm,” Schirley said.

During the protest, some people passing by didn’t agree with their message. Some made gestures and shouted out messages like “Mental health is the issue!” along with “don’t take our guns!”

“I understand there’s a culture around that, and people love their guns … but how can we control it? How can we regulate it so those that want to go to shooting ranges or whatever with their assault rifles can but those who are dangerous cannot?” Abolfazli said.

It’s been three weeks since The Covenant School shooting and Abolfazli says she’s fed up, tired and hoping for a bipartisan plan of action.

“They’re not even putting bills up for discussion or debate. So like you want to walk this down in five days so that we all forget about it by the time we come around in January?” Abolfazli said. “No! We’re not going to forget about it because you know what? They’re our kids. We don’t forget about them.”

