First Alert Forecast: Strong Storms for Some Tonight

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A First Alert Weather Day is in effect for late tonight as strong storms are possible in some areas. Stay Weather Aware!

Download the WSMV 4 First Alert Weather app for iPhone or Android, so you can stay informed on the go and in between newscasts. We share custom videos, plus you can choose to get messages from us on the latest conditions and forecast.

A cold front will bring storms to the Mid State tonight. West Middle Tennessee could see a strong storm or 2. (WSMV)

A cold front moving in from our west will bring storms into the Mid State overnight. Western Middle Tennessee is the area to watch for a few strong storms to develop. As the storms approach the I-65 corridor, they will begin losing their strength. The main threats will be strong gusty wind, briefly heavy downpours and some small hail.

Tomorrow will be much cooler and will start off with a few lingering showers, but the threat of severe weather will be long gone. Temperatures will only be in the 60s for highs behind the cold front. Partly cloudy skies can be expected by late-afternoon and winds may gust to 25mph at times.

Monday and Tuesday will be dry days with plenty of sunshine. Highs Monday will be in the upper 60s with very gusty winds out of the west, while above average temperatures in the middle to upper 70s are expected for Tuesday.

Cloud cover increases Wednesday, but highs will actually climb into the lower 80s as breezy south winds make a return.

Thursday will be the warmest day of the week with highs in the 80s again, but another storm systems will bring storms overnight. A few of those storms may be strong. Scattered showers and embedded storms linger into Friday. Highs Friday will fall into the 70s.

Saturday will feature lingering cloud cover and cooler temperatures in the 60s.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.