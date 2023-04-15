First Alert Forecast: Some strong storms late tonight

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A First Alert Weather Day is in effect for late tonight into early Sunday morning for the potential of some strong to severe storms developing ahead of a cold front. Only a small portion of the Midstate will be impacted by this, but it is important to stay weather-aware because of the overnight timing of this system.

Despite the weather alert for late tonight, this afternoon will be nice! It will be very warm across the Midstate with highs climbing into the low 80s in many spots. It will be mostly sunny for the first half of the day, but clouds increase as the day goes on.

Late tonight, some storms will develop along a cold front and move in from the west. Our far western counties are the only areas that will really be impacted by any strong storms. The main threats will be strong gusty wind and maybe some small hail. Once that front passes over I-65, the severe threat will diminish.

Tomorrow will be much cooler. The cold front will do its job to cool off our temperatures back down to the mid 60s under a partly cloudy sky.

The start of next week looks gorgeous with plenty of sunshine. We’ll see a gradual warm-up into the 80s by the middle of the week.

We stay dry Monday through Thursday with our next chance of rain not coming until Friday. As of now, it looks like we’ll see a few showers and maybe even a few thunderstorms, too.

