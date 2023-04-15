1 dead, 4 hurt after shooting at Kansas City gas station

By KMBC
Published: Apr. 15, 2023 at 10:04 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KMBC) - One person is dead, and four others were wounded following a shooting in Kansas City, Missouri.

It happened at a gas station at 8:21 p.m. on Friday.

Police say the person who died was an adult man and the four other victims suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say one of the victims was a child under the age of five.

It is unknown at this time as to what led up to the shooting.

No information about the suspect has been provided.

