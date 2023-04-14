Wilson Co. Schools review active shooter drills in wake of school shooting

LEBANON, Tenn. (WSMV) - Wilson County Schools have had an active shooter drill every day for the past several days in response to The Covenant School shooting.

Officials said they’re trying to build muscle memory.

“So, what we’re trying to do is just go through all the schools and repeat the steps, let them go through those steps, and just as a reminder that this is what it looks like, and this is how we would respond,” Wilson County Schools Safety Director Steve Spencer said.

Wilson County Schools had a board meeting last week. Sheriff Robert Bryan wants more school resource officers in some of the system’s high schools.

