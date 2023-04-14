‘We heard a full clip unload’: Man recounts alleged pregnant shoplifter being shot at Walgreens

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man who was across the street from the Nashville Walgreens when an employee allegedly shot a pregnant woman says he heard at least seven gunshots.

Travonsha Ferguson, 24, was rushed into an emergency C-Section. Metro Police say both she and her baby are in stable condition. She was seven months pregnant at the time.

The shooting occurred when a Walgreens team leader, Mitarius Boyd, confronted Ferguson and another woman in the parking lot, and accused them of stealing, police said.

Boyd told police Ferguson sprayed him with mace in self-defense, so he shot her because he didn’t know if she had a gun and he felt threatened. Metro Police are investigating the case, but to this point, they have not arrested Boyd. Once their investigation is complete, the district attorney’s office will determine if charges should be filed.

Wyatt Day was across the street at The Cobra getting ready to perform a live show with his band when the shooting happened.

“The door was open where we were loading in, super loud, and we basically heard like a full clip unload. It was like seven shots, something like that,” Boyd said. “And literally 10 minutes later, we saw everything being taped off, and police arrive, firetruck and all that. Pretty unsettling.”

Affidavits show Boyd was charged with disorderly conduct and criminal trespassing in November. He’d allegedly refused to leave a Best Buy when the employees there told him they were out of PlayStation 5s. Court records show that case has not yet been prosecuted.

In this case, Boyd has cooperated with police. Investigators seized his handgun and cellphone.

Walgreens released a statement to WSMV4, reading:

“The safety of our patients, customers and team members is our top priority, and violence of any kind will not be tolerated at our stores. We take this matter seriously and are cooperating with local authorities.”

