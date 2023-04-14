VUMC’s Oxford House closed over safety concerns

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Vanderbilt University Medical Center has closed one of its office buildings over safety concerns.

The Oxford House sits near an active construction zone.

Earlier this week sensors detected vibrations inside the building.

Currently there are no issues with the building’s integrity, but it will remain closed.

A new 15-floor building is being built nearby with a new parking garage.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.