TN counselor loses license after admitting to having sexual relations with clients

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Tennessee counselor has surrendered his license after admitting to having sexual and inappropriate relations with clients.

According to a consent order from the State of Tennessee Department of Health, Garren Carter surrendered his license as a professional counselor after admitting to having, “sexual and otherwise inappropriate relationships with four clients that occurred between 2015 and 2021.”

In the order, he admitted to the following:

Around 2015, Carter met with a client (client No. 1) who was receiving treatment at Skyline Madison (Jackson, TN), and when that client completed treatment, she reached out to him and attended group therapy sessions from 2015-19. Before ending therapy, Carter admitted to a six-month-long sexual relationship with her.

In 2016, he met with a client (client No. 2) through Skyline Madison who was receiving treatment for alcohol abuse. After treatment was completed, she reached out to Carter and he began seeing her in group and one-on-one sessions. This lasted around four years and during this time, he began aversion therapy for her drinking. Carter started this therapy by hitting her with a pie if she had been drinking, and it progressed to videoing her engaging in oral sex on him. He admitted to the sexual relationship lasting until January 2021.

In the spring of 2019, Carter with a client (client No. 3) who was referred to him by client No. 2. He admitted to engaging in the same type of aversion therapy with her as he did with client No. 2. However, he did not engage in a sexual relationship with this client. Carter admitted hitting her with shaving cream pies and rubbing the shaving cream around on her clothed butt.

Lastly, in 2019 he met with a client (client No. 4) through Skyline Madison while she was receiving treatment. Carter said she reached out to him when she completed her treatment, and they engaged in sexual relations on several occasions before it ended in the summer of 2020.

According to a disciplinary action report from February 2023, Carter’s violations were professional misconduct and ethics violations of sexual relationships with clients and/or former clients.

He agreed to surrender his license in Tennessee, which is the same as a revocation; he was also penalized $4,000.

