TikTok banned on TN public college campuses

FILE - The icon for the video sharing TikTok app is seen on a smartphone, Feb. 28, 2023, in...
FILE - The icon for the video sharing TikTok app is seen on a smartphone, Feb. 28, 2023, in Marple Township, Pa.(AP Photo/Matt Slocum, File)
By Carissa Simpson
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 3:36 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Governor Bill Lee signed a bill on Thursday that would ban all apps that are associated with the People’s Republic of China on public college campuses.

SB0834/HB1445 bans those apps or video platforms associated with the party from college internet access. The apps can still be accessed through personal WiFi or cellular plants.

In the discussion of the bill on March 23, the sponsor of the bill Rep. Jeremy Faison, R-Cosby, said the bill would ban any app associated with the Chinese Communist Party.

Faison also said that the bill does not specify TikTok but that he did not know of another app associated with the People’s Republic of China.

