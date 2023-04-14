Tennessee lacks uniform standard for logging school lockdown drills

MOUNT JULIET, Tenn. (WSMV) - It’s late morning at Gladeville Middle School in Wilson County, and students are passing between classes, when suddenly an announcement comes over the public address system.

“If we can have everyone’s attention. At this time, we are going to have a lockdown drill,” Jordan Simpkins, 7th Grade assistant principal, said into the P.A. microphone. “Students, whatever classroom you are near, head into the nearest classroom. Teachers, quickly clear the hallways.”

Before Simpkins finishes giving final instructions for the lockdown drill, the school’s hallways are already emptied of students. Accompanied by the school’s resource officer, Wilson County School District Director of Emergency Management Stephen Spencer goes from classroom to classroom, making certain the doors are locked.

“This is what is called a hard lockdown,” Spencer told WSMV. “And by hard lockdown, that means the threat is already in the building or already on the campus.”

Tennessee law requires schools to conduct at least one armed intruder drill annually and log the date and time of completion. But Spencer told WSMV Investigates that schools in Wilson County go an extra step.

“What we’re trying to do is create muscle memory. It’s not about how fast you lockdown. It’s about, ‘do you know the steps?’” Spencer said. “So, we do two drills a year. So, we’re doing one in the beginning of the first semester, and then we’ll do one in the second semester.”

Wilson County Schools aren’t alone. Officials in Rutherford and Williamson County tell WSMV Investigates that their districts also require schools to perform multiple armed intruder drills each year.

The law requiring those drills also mandates that schools log them. While the State Department of Education provides schools with a sample template to record those drills, there is no uniform standard in how the drills are logged from school to school and across school districts in Tennessee.

WSMV Investigates filed public records requests for several years of safety drills from Middle Tennessee school districts. Some schools provided the drills, showing they employ the template provided by DOE. However, others created their own form, while some schools utilized a spread sheet to track emergency drills.

That lack of uniformity made it difficult to determine whether schools are consistently following the law and accurately logging armed intruder drills. However, WSMV learned that school districts now have access to the Navigate 360 Emergency Management system, which helps modernize the system. Metro Nashville Public Schools are now using the system and tell WSMV Investigates that it has “allowed MNPS to continue implementing safety drills with nearly 100% completion.

In Wilson County, parents like Sabrina Laughton, whose son attends 7th grade at Gladeville Middle School, said she’s relieved to know her son’s school is drilling multiple times a year, and that the training is documented.

“My husband is a retired trooper, so safety is always top of mine because it’s terrifying being a parent,” Laughton said. “Obviously, what you practice is what happens in emergency situation, so it’s good to know they’re drilling like that.”

