TBI: Clarksville caregiver stole more than $100K from elderly client

A Clarksville caregiver is facing charges after withdrawing large amounts of money from an elderly client’s account, according to the TBI.
On April 4th , the Montgomery County Grand Jury returned indictments charging Kathey Nance (DOB...
On April 4th , the Montgomery County Grand Jury returned indictments charging Kathey Nance (DOB 12/03/1955) with one count of Caregiver Neglect Elderly Adult and one count of Identity Theft – Obtain, Possess, Buy or Use Personal ID of Another. On April 11th, Nance was arrested and booked into the Montgomery County Jail on a $25,000 bond.(TBI)
By Caleb Wethington
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 2:54 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Clarksville caregiver is facing several charges after allegedly withdrawing large amounts of money from her elderly client’s account, according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.

The TBI says Kathey Nance, 67, was indicted by a Montgomery County Grand Jury on April 4 after allegedly withdrawing over $100,000 from March 2021 through February 2022 from an elderly client.

Agents began investigating after an allegation of financial exploitation of the elderly victim.

During its investigation, the TBI found that on multiple occasions, Nance drove her client to the bank and assisted her in withdrawing large sums of money that she then took and sent to another account through a Bitcoin ATM.

The money withdrawals totaled about $116,000, agents found throughout their investigation. Nance continued to take her client to the bank for withdrawals despite the daughter’s request that she stop doing so. She allegedly created an account in the victim’s name, using the personal information of the victim’s daughter without the daughter’s permission.

Nance has been charged with one count of caregiver neglect of an elderly adult and identity theft. She was arrested on April 11 and booked into the Montgomery County Jail on a $25,000 bond.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

SUV burned on March 30, 2023
Good Samaritan warns driver to get out of car moments before it burst in flames
Walgreens
Nashville Walgreens team leader shoots alleged pregnant shoplifter, police say
Baby found dead in daycare provider's apartment
Neighbor watches parents run for babies at illegal Bellevue daycare
A Rutherford County developer wants to use land in Christiana as a "borrow pit."
Rutherford Co. neighbors against proposed 62-acre hole
Metro Police Youth Services detectives are investigating the death of a 3-month-old boy who was...
Parents say babies were neglected at Bellevue daycare - starving, bleeding rashes

Latest News

Metro Nashville recycling bins are overflowing in a Madison neighborhood after issues with the...
Recycling bins overflowing from issues with new Metro pickup program
Oprah Winfrey, shown here at the premiere of the documentary film "Sidney," on Sept. 21, in Los...
Oprah Winfrey to serve as TSU commencement speaker
An effort is underway to raise funds to paint a mural the railroad bridge over Nolensville Pike.
Fundraiser underway for Nashville Zoo mural
A couple strong-severe storms will be possible along the Tennessee River late Saturday night.
First Alert Forecast: Mixed Bag Weekend with Sun, Rain, Storms, & Variable Temperatures
School shooter drill
Tennessee lacks uniform standard for logging school lockdown drills