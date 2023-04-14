TBI: Clarksville caregiver stole more than $100K from elderly client

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Clarksville caregiver is facing several charges after allegedly withdrawing large amounts of money from her elderly client’s account, according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.

The TBI says Kathey Nance, 67, was indicted by a Montgomery County Grand Jury on April 4 after allegedly withdrawing over $100,000 from March 2021 through February 2022 from an elderly client.

Agents began investigating after an allegation of financial exploitation of the elderly victim.

During its investigation, the TBI found that on multiple occasions, Nance drove her client to the bank and assisted her in withdrawing large sums of money that she then took and sent to another account through a Bitcoin ATM.

The money withdrawals totaled about $116,000, agents found throughout their investigation. Nance continued to take her client to the bank for withdrawals despite the daughter’s request that she stop doing so. She allegedly created an account in the victim’s name, using the personal information of the victim’s daughter without the daughter’s permission.

Nance has been charged with one count of caregiver neglect of an elderly adult and identity theft. She was arrested on April 11 and booked into the Montgomery County Jail on a $25,000 bond.

