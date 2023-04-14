Storm victims may be eligible for tax relief

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Tennesseans affected by storms earlier this month may be eligible for tax relief.

The Tennessee Department of Revenue is extending the deadline to file taxes until July 31 for homeowners and businesses affected by the storms on March 31 and April 1.

Homeowners could also be eligible for sales tax refunds on appliances, furniture and building supplies.

