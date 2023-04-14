St. Thomas anesthesiologist showed up for work under the influence, health officials say

The anesthesiologist showed up drunk and high, according to the State of Tennessee Department of Health.
Ascension St. Thomas logo
Ascension St. Thomas logo(Ascension St. Thomas)
By Carmyn Gutierrez
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 1:00 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - An Ascension St. Thomas West anesthesiologist is under fire after reporting to work while under the influence.

Joseph Netterville showed up for his 4 p.m. shift in December 2019. While at work, he was observed as having an unusual demeanor and slurred speech, according to the State of Tennessee Department of Health’s report.

Netterville admitted to consuming alcohol and alprazolam prior to his shift. Health officials said he submitted to tests which confirmed he had the drug in his system, and that he had a BAC level of 0.247.

Health officials said Netterville did not tend to patients during the shift and was immediately sent home upon realization of his impairment.

The incident was discussed before the Tennessee Board of Medical Examiners on March 8, 2023, and Netterville’s medical license was reprimanded. He was also required to pay a civil penalty fee of $1,000.

His behavior was described as “unprofessional, dishonorable and/or unethical,” in the report.

Netterville received treatment for substance abuse from December 2019 through February 2020.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

SUV burned on March 30, 2023
Good Samaritan warns driver to get out of car moments before it burst in flames
Walgreens
Nashville Walgreens team leader shoots alleged pregnant shoplifter, police say
Baby found dead in daycare provider's apartment
Neighbor watches parents run for babies at illegal Bellevue daycare
A Rutherford County developer wants to use land in Christiana as a "borrow pit."
Rutherford Co. neighbors against proposed 62-acre hole
Metro Police Youth Services detectives are investigating the death of a 3-month-old boy who was...
Parents say babies were neglected at Bellevue daycare - starving, bleeding rashes

Latest News

Generic Therapist Notebook
TN counselor loses license after admitting to having sexual relations with clients
Tennessee Governor Bill Lee
Proposed changes to Gov. Lee safety bill include requiring bulletproof windows, doors
wsmv school safety
School safety plan revised
Nashville motorcyclist dead, son injured after crash on Sulpher Creek Road