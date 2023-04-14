Repairs complete to Nashville’s tornado warning siren system

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Three Nashville tornado sirens that have been inoperable for weeks are now working again.

Crews repaired the sirens on Berry Street, Conference Drive and the one at Newsom Station Road and McCrory Lane.

The Nashville Office of Emergency Management said all three were tested on Wednesday and are now working fine.

Davidson County tornado warning siren system

