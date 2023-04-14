Rep. Justin Jones files ‘Protect Kids Not Guns Act’ days after reappointment

“Action can’t wait,” the formerly expelled representative wrote.
State Rep. Justin Jones, D-Nashville, delivers remarks at a rally Monday, April 10, 2023, in...
State Rep. Justin Jones, D-Nashville, delivers remarks at a rally Monday, April 10, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)(George Walker IV | AP)
By Carmyn Gutierrez and Ryan Breslin
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 8:08 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - State Representative Justin Jones filed a bill to change Tennessee’s gun laws three days after being sworn back into the House.

The “Protect Kids Not Guns Act” was filed on April 13 by Rep. Jones, according to a tweet. The bill, HB 1580, would make changes to current gun laws, such as magazine size requirements and appropriate gun storage.

The bill would also enact common sense gun policies to reduce gun deaths and make it more challenging for everyday people to possess military-grade assault weapons, according to Rep. Jones.

Rep. Jones was among the three Democratic lawmakers who faced expulsion on April 6. Jones was expelled alongside Rep. Justin Pearson, who have since both been reappointed. Rep. Gloria Johnson survived expulsion by one vote.

Previous Coverage
House votes to expel Justin Jones, Justin Pearson; Rep. Gloria Johnson survives
Justin Jones sworn back into House after expulsion

HB 1580 is co-sponsored by Rep. Johnson, Rep. Camper and Rep. Harris, and has been referred to the Delayed Bills Committee for consideration.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

SUV burned on March 30, 2023
Good Samaritan warns driver to get out of car moments before it burst in flames
Walgreens
Nashville Walgreens team leader shoots alleged pregnant shoplifter, police say
Baby found dead in daycare provider's apartment
Neighbor watches parents run for babies at illegal Bellevue daycare
A Rutherford County developer wants to use land in Christiana as a "borrow pit."
Rutherford Co. neighbors against proposed 62-acre hole
Metro Police Youth Services detectives are investigating the death of a 3-month-old boy who was...
Neglected babies leave Bellevue daycare starving, with rashes

Latest News

Protestors gather outside the Tennessee State Capitol.
‘Democrats are not our friends’: GOP lawmakers voice angst with ‘Tennessee Three’ in audio leaks
Titans release renderings of potential new stadium
Metro Council sets special called meeting to consider Titans stadium plan
Wilson County schools are holding active shooter training in wake of the recent school shooting...
Wilson Co. Schools review active shooter drills in wake of school shooting
Tornado sirens working again
Metro tornado sirens working again