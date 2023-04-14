Recycling bins overflowing from issues with new Metro pickup program

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Public Works changed its recycling program to pick up more often starting earlier this year, but some people said they’re now struggling to get their bins emptied at all.

Thorin Milliken has been wheeling full recycling bins that weren’t collected back from the curb every two weeks for months now. He said they have filed multiple complaints on Hub Nashville and got notifications the issue had been fixed, but their bins have not been fully emptied.

He says this all started when Metro Public Works began servicing his Madison neighborhood when the new every-other-week pickup schedule went into effect.

“It’s so frustrating,” Milliken said. “It’s almost just like go ahead and start throwing the stuff away. In the meantime, hopefully it will get picked up. It’s just so frustrating we’re at our wits ends. We just want to get the service that we are already supposedly already paying for.”

Milliken said they recycle so much, they asked for a second curbside bin. Those have been overflowing along with another recycling can in their garage.

“We just want them to know that we are here,” Milliken said. “We are trying to recycle. It’s important to us. We just want the service to take place.”

WSMV4 reached out to the Public Works Department to figure out what is causing this problem. A spokesperson said moving to the more frequent pickup schedule required a change in collection schedules and routes including more than 109,000 homes.

The problem in Milliken’s neighborhood was caused by driver error, the spokesperson said. A truck went there on Friday afternoon to collect the bins full of recyclables and the route has been fixed going forward.

“As with any new program, we anticipated some growing pains as residents had to get used to new collection days and our drivers had to learn new routes,” spokesperson Sonia Allman said. “Fortunately, the transition went better than expected but clearly not perfect.”

Milliken said he is excited this issue has been resolved and is hoping they will not have recycling bins overflowing in the future.

“We’re just trying to recycle, be good citizens, and they are making it difficult,” Milliken said. “If they actually picked up when they are saying they would, that’s all we ask for.”

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.