Nashville motorcyclist dead, son injured after crash on Sulpher Creek Road

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Nashville motorcyclist was killed, and his son was seriously injured in a crash on Sulpher Creek Road Thursday night, according to Metro Nashville Police.

Theron Lacy, 49, died after a single-vehicle crash on Sulpher Creek Road at Taz Hyde Road, according to the Metro Nashville Police Department.

At around 5:30 p.m., Lacy and his 12-year-old son were riding his three-wheeled Ryker Can-Am Trike motorcycle and struck a guardrail after failing to negotiate a curve in the roadway, according to police.

Police say they were both thrown from the motorcycle. Lacy was transported to Vanderbilt Medical Center where he died, and his son was transported to Vanderbilt Children’s Hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

