Nashville Exotic Pet Expo set for April 15-16 at Fairgrounds

The fuzzy, furry, creepy, crawly, cute, and cuddly expo will take place from April 15-16 at the Nashville Fairgrounds.
(WEAU)
By Caleb Wethington
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 5:58 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Don’t worry, you won’t have to worry about lions, tigers, and bears, but you’ll definitely run into all sorts of snakes, birds, lizards, and more at the Nashville Exotic Pet Expo.

The fuzzy, furry, creepy, crawly, cute, and cuddly expo will take place from April 15-16 at the Nashville Fairgrounds. Attendees will be able to experience a large selection of exotic pets, hands-on demonstrations, and educational talks.

“This is YOUR expo, help us to make it the best yet! You are also invited to bring your own exotic pet (NO domestic dogs or cats PLEASE!) to our expos with you as long as your exotics are healthy, safe, under your control, and comfortable around crowds. You really are a part of the Nashville Exotic Pet Expo,” the expo said.

Tickets are $2 and will be available at the door. If you’re wanting some extra access, you can purchase VIP early admission tickets for $10. That’ll get you entry on Saturday from 9-11 a.m. and Sunday 9-10 a.m.

Oprah to speak at TSU spring commencement
Fundraiser for new mural outside Nashville Zoo
Homeowners say recycling not getting picked up
Tracking school safety drills
Daycare provider allegedly left unconscious baby