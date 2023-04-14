Metro Council sets special called meeting to consider Titans stadium plan
Council to consider creating Nashville Needs Impact Fund and approving funding for the stadium.
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 11:16 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Vice Mayor Jim Shulman has called for a special Metro Council meeting later this month to consider a resolution and bill related to the new Tennessee Titans football stadium.
Shulman has set a meeting for April 25 to consider a resolution that would create a Nashville Needs Impact Fund and a bill authorizing the Metro Sports Authority to fund the construction of the stadium.
The vote on the bill to build the stadium will be on third and final reading. Second reading is expected to be held at Tuesday’s Council meeting.
