Man walks thousands of miles to raise money for homeless

The proceeds will be used to fund a nonprofit campground for the homeless.
By Terry Bulger
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 4:52 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DICKSON, Tenn. (WSMV) - Like Forrest Gump, Jake Sansing went for a walk 11 years ago, and he still hasn’t stopped. He’s an Army veteran who believes the walking is his way to help the homeless.

“What’s been happening is I’ve been homeless since I got off the Army,” Sansing said. “A tornado came and smashed my car, and I decided to go for a walk and see what good it might do for me.”

Sansing has been walking for thousands of miles across America to raise money for the homeless. He’s walked from California through Colorado, then Connecticut and all places in between. He’s 35 and started the walk in Northwest Tennessee.

”You have to help others,” he said.

He raises money from his book sales and through his website. The proceeds will be used to fund a nonprofit campground that will be set up to help veterans with PTSD.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

SUV burned on March 30, 2023
Good Samaritan warns driver to get out of car moments before it burst in flames
Walgreens
Nashville Walgreens team leader shoots alleged pregnant shoplifter, police say
Baby found dead in daycare provider's apartment
Neighbor watches parents run for babies at illegal Bellevue daycare
A Rutherford County developer wants to use land in Christiana as a "borrow pit."
Rutherford Co. neighbors against proposed 62-acre hole
Metro Police Youth Services detectives are investigating the death of a 3-month-old boy who was...
Parents say babies were neglected at Bellevue daycare - starving, bleeding rashes

Latest News

Illegal daycare
Friend says caregiver may have given babies Benadryl at illegal Bellevue daycare
Metro Police say a pregnant woman was shot by a Walgreens employee after he accused her of...
‘We heard a full clip unload’: Man recounts alleged pregnant shoplifter being shot at Walgreens
Gun control bills look unlikely to pass
Gun control bills look unlikely to pass
Walgreens shooting
Woman, newborn critical after Walgreens shooting
Hopkinsville standoff ends peacefully
Hopkinsville standoff ends peacefully