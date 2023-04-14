Hopkinsville Police involved in armed standoff after welfare check

HOPKINSVILLE, Ky. (WSMV) - A welfare check at a home in Hopkinsville Friday has turned into an armed standoff with police, according to the Hopkinsville Police Department.

Police said Friday afternoon, they went to check on a distressed individual at 2301 South Main Street. When approaching the house, multiple gunshots were heard. Police retreated before surrounding the home.

South Main Street is blocked off while negotiators work with the individual believed to be in the home. Police are asking everyone to avoid the area at this time.

