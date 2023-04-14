Hermitage Air National Guardsman charged in murder-for-hire scheme

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Federal Bureau of Investigation has charged a Hermitage Air National Guardsman in a murder-for-hire scheme.

The United States Attorney of the Middle District of Tennessee reports that 21-year-old Josiah Ernesto Garcia is facing charges after allegedly meeting with an undercover agent to make a deal to murder someone for payment.

Garcia was charged Thursday in a criminal complaint with the use of interstate facilities in the commission of murder-for-hire, according to the FBI. If convicted, he will face up to 10 years in prison.

The criminal complaint says that he needed money to support his family and in mid-February, began searching the internet for mercenary jobs and found rentahitman.com. This site was created in 2005 to advertise a cyber security startup that failed and, over the next decade, it received inquiries about murder-for-hire services.

The site’s administrator converted it to a parody site containing false testimonials from those who’ve purported to use hitman services, has an option for people to apply to work as a hired killer, and has a form where people can request services.

According to the complaint, Garcia submitted an inquiry saying he was interested in obtaining employment as a hitman. He then followed up on his initial request and submitted other identification documents and a resume, stating he was an expert marksman and employed in the Air National Guard since July 2021.

The resume also said that his nickname was Reaper which he earned from military experience and marksmanship. Garcia then followed up with the site admin saying he wanted to go to work as soon as possible.

That’s when an undercover FBI agent began communicating with Garcia and he then agreed to kill someone for $5,000. On Wednesday, he met with the agent at a park in Hendersonville and was given a target packet of a fictional person, including photos and information about the person to be killed and a down payment of $2,5000.

The complaint then says Garcia agreed to the terms of the murder arrangement and asked the agent if he needed to provide a photo of the dead body. FBI agents then arrested Garcia, and after a search of his home, recovered an AR-style rifle.

The US DOJ says, “This case is being investigated by the FBI. Assistant U.S. Attorney Brooke K. Schiferle is prosecuting the case. The charge is merely an accusation. The defendant is presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.”

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.