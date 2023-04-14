Fundraiser underway for Nashville Zoo mural

A group is hoping to raise $80,000 for the new mural.
An effort is underway to raise funds to paint a mural the railroad bridge over Nolensville Pike.
An effort is underway to raise funds to paint a mural the railroad bridge over Nolensville Pike.(Nashville Zoo)
By Daniel Smithson
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 3:53 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – Visitors to the Nashville Zoo could soon see a new work of art on their way in.

A new mural will be painted on the railroad bridge over Nolensville Pike. The mural, designed by Tarabella Aversa, will feature Nashville Zoo animals as well as textile patterns representing different cultures around the world. The Glencliff Neighborhood Group is raising money to get the mural painted, according to a media release.

“We really wanted to incorporate the rich diversity of the community here in South Nashville,” said Sherry McCall, President of the Glencliff Neighborhood Group. “Paintings of animals from the different continents symbolize our diversity as well as highlight the zoo which lies at the heart of our community.”

The group hopes to raise $80,000 for the mural. The mural project will begin in the next few weeks, weather permitting, with plans to finish when all funding is received. Anyone interested in donating can visit the neighborhood group’s GoFundMe page.

