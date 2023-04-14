First Alert Forecast: Mixed Bag Weekend with Sun, Rain, Storms, & Variable Temperatures

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Warm weather on Saturday will lead to showers & storms Saturday night, a couple of which could be strong.

THIS WEEKEND:

This evening, isolated areas of rain will gradually diminish. The bulk of the showers will be over eastern Middle Tennessee before exiting to the east entirely. It’ll stay relatively mild with low temperatures by Saturday morning in the 50s.

Saturday will be a warm and mainly dry day. A passing shower or thundershower isn’t out of the question during the late afternoon and early evening. However, a better opportunity for rain will develop late, during the overnight. A First Alert Weather Day remains in effect because communities near and west of the Tennessee River could have a strong storm or two with damaging wind and/or small hail. The greatest likelihood for severe weather however will remain out along the Mississippi River.

A couple strong-severe storms will be possible along the Tennessee River late Saturday night. (WSMV)

Showers and a few thundershowers will continue to push eastward through the Mid State early Sunday morning, weakening as they go.

Breezy and much cooler weather will move in behind the rain on Sunday afternoon.

NEXT WEEK:

Monday will stay breezy and cool. Tuesday looks beautiful right now.

Wednesday and Thursday will turn much warmer.

Friday also looks warm and humid. Scattered showers and storms will move in late Friday afternoon and Friday night in advance of our next cold front.

