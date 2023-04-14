First Alert Forecast: A few showers today; some storms late Saturday night

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) -While we could still see some storms late Saturday night into Sunday morning, the First Alert Weather Day has been scaled back due to a decrease in the risk area for Middle Tennessee. A few strong storms may sneak into areas west of I-65, so the alert has not fully been canceled.

TODAY

You’ll want to keep the umbrella handy with you this afternoon, but we’re not expecting an all-day washout by any means. A few showers and even a rumble of thunder can be expected through the afternoon with temperatures in the mid-70s today. Tonight, we can expect some clearing with overnight lows dropping into the mid and upper 50s by tomorrow morning.

THIS WEEKEND

Saturday day is looking very warm and quiet with temperatures in the low to mid-80s for the afternoon. We’ll see a good mix of clouds and sunshine in the afternoon and really are expecting things to stay dry for the daytime.

A cold front will move through the Mid State Saturday night. Along and ahead of it, scattered showers and thunderstorms will develop. A storm or two could be on the stronger side with damaging wind gusts and/or small hail, mainly well west of I-65. However, this is a very low-end severe weather threat and no widespread outbreak of strong-severe storms is expected.

Some of those showers, and even a rumble of thunder, stick around into Sunday morning but we’ll dry out in the afternoon with a mix of clouds and sun and temperatures in the 60s.

NEXT WEEK

Dry weather and sunshine return for next week!

Monday and Tuesday will be partly cloudy and seasonable with lows generally in the 40s and highs in the low-to-mid 70s.

We’re back in the 80s by Wednesday and Thursday with a good mix of clouds and sun each day!

