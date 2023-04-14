FEMA workers meeting with storm victims

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) is meeting with storm victims across Tennessee.

Workers are going door-to-door in areas hit hard earlier this month.

Disaster survivor assistance teams are helping homeowners apply for federal aid.

Those workers are wearing FEMA attire and have federal ID badges.

There is no charge for the service.

If you suspect fraud in your area, call your local law enforcement agency.

