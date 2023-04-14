Extra law enforcement added to Spring Hill schools for Election Day

SPRING HILL, Tenn. (WSMV) - There was extra law enforcement at schools in Spring Hill for election day on Thursday following last month’s mass shooting at The Covenant School.

School officials did not close three buildings, Battle Creek Elementary, Wright Elementary and Spring Hill Middle, that were used as polling sites because of expected low turnout for the local elections, but many concerned parents decided to keep their students home for the day.

Courtney Whiting said she got very nervous after getting an email from Battle Creek’s principal over the weekend that said the school would be used as a polling location for the city election. She said a second email from school leaders calmed some fears because voters would only be allowed in the gym and additional police officers were being added to help the normal school resource officer.

“It was concerning,” Whiting said. “I debated sending my kids to school today with my husband, but just knowing that both police forces were going to be there, it gave me some ease with sending them to school.”

“There are two layers of walls to get through before I can even be around students as a mom,” Whiting said. “To just let the general public in there is concerning. It seems wrong for this one day of the year to kind of let go of those rules and let go of those restrictions.”

A spokesperson for Maury County Public Schools said safety of students and staff is a top priority, and they wanted to step up security measures after the recent shooting in Nashville that has many parents on edge.

“Maury County Public Schools has contacted election officials, the Maury County Sheriff’s Office and Spring Hill Police Department,” District Communications Director Jack Cobb said. “Extra law enforcement officers will be present, and potential contact with students and staff will be mitigated in every way. We have the utmost faith in our safety and emergency operation plans.”

The Maury County Election Commission office was flooded with calls from concerned parents, elections administrator Brandi Cothron said, but they were not able to make any changes to the state-mandated election plan. They always close schools for federal primaries and the general election, but not for smaller local elections.

“Historically for a Spring Hill city election, which is being held today, turnout is extremely low,” Cothron said. “We’ve never closed the schools. Of course, that is not a choice we make. Schools are provided election calendars for the election year, and then it is decided at that time if the schools are going to be closed and approved by the School Board.”

“We’ve been in contact with local law enforcement as well as school leadership for months,” Cothron said. “This isn’t something that was just thrown upon the school last minute or anything. Trying to work with them to make sure the school is secure, that it is safe, and everything works for the school as well as my poll workers.”

The added security at school on Thursday morning was enough to make Hannah Russell feel comfortable dropping her two children off. She said the school did a very good job of communicating with parents and explaining all the precautions in place following the recent tragedy.

“The conversation has been, what do we do as parents?” Russell said. “Do we put them is a bubble? Do we keep them home? Do we homeschool?”

Russell, Whiting and other parents WSMV4 talked with all said they would like to see changes going forward to make sure schools are not in session when an election is held at the building.

Cothron said election officials and school leaders will have conversations leading up to the next election cycle about making changes to ensure everyone stays safe and families feel comfortable sending their students to school.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.