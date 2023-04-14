Clarksville crash victim flown to Nashville hospital, police say

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The driver of a vehicle involved in a single-vehicle crash on Highway 76 has been flown to a Nashville hospital, Clarksville Police said.

Police said the vehicle was traveling on Highway 76 near South Gateway Plaza Boulevard just before 4 p.m. when it left the roadway and hit a utility pole. The driver was flown by helicopter to Nashville. The driver’s condition is unknown.

Highway 76 was closed in both directions while crews worked to repair downed power lines.

