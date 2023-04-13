TN First Lady Maria Lee announces remission following stem cell transplant

The First Lady has been battling cancer since August 2022.
First Lady Maria Lee
By Carmyn Gutierrez
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 10:10 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Tennessee’s First Lady Maria Lee announced on Twitter that she is now in remission following successful treatment.

After completing the initial 18 weeks of treatment in January, Lee said she underwent a stem cell transplant in February. The transplant was successful, and Lee announced she is now in remission.

“I still have healing that needs to take place as my immune system regenerates and strengthens,” Maria Lee said. “I will be monitored closely over the next five years, but I am doing remarkably well.”

Lee was diagnosed with cancer in August 2022, according to her husband, Gov. Bill Lee.

