Tennessee House honors Covenant first responders

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Tennessee lawmakers on Thursday honored the officers and other first responders who responded to The Covenant School shooting in Nashville.

Lawmakers praised the first responders for their courage to take down the shooter, despite all the dangers.

The first responders, including Fire Chief William Swann, said they appreciated the praise, but they were just doing their jobs.

“When we look at all the emergencies that we’ve had throughout the last few years, one thing really shines a light. When emergencies happen and disasters happen, it forces us to put away our differences and our ideologies, and we come together to take care of the problem that we are facing,” Swann said. “Today, you see a small example. Great leadership from the police department — what they’ve done; set a benchmark for the nation. The fire department — all the great work that’s done there. 911 — it all starts there, and many others aren’t here today: From the Office of Emergency Management to NDOT to Parks to so many schools. So many people came together, and that’s what it takes. Sometimes we’ve got to lay aside our differences and come together and handle business and that’s what we did. We appreciate you recognizing us for doing what we swear to do.”

