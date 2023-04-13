Tennessee House honors Covenant first responders

Lawmakers honored first responders from the Covenant School shooting on Thursday.
By Daniel Smithson
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 1:51 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Tennessee lawmakers on Thursday honored the officers and other first responders who responded to The Covenant School shooting in Nashville.

Lawmakers praised the first responders for their courage to take down the shooter, despite all the dangers.

‘Call it fate’: Responding officers describe stopping Nashville school shooter

The first responders, including Fire Chief William Swann, said they appreciated the praise, but they were just doing their jobs.

“When we look at all the emergencies that we’ve had throughout the last few years, one thing really shines a light. When emergencies happen and disasters happen, it forces us to put away our differences and our ideologies, and we come together to take care of the problem that we are facing,” Swann said. “Today, you see a small example. Great leadership from the police department — what they’ve done; set a benchmark for the nation. The fire department — all the great work that’s done there. 911 — it all starts there, and many others aren’t here today: From the Office of Emergency Management to NDOT to Parks to so many schools. So many people came together, and that’s what it takes. Sometimes we’ve got to lay aside our differences and come together and handle business and that’s what we did. We appreciate you recognizing us for doing what we swear to do.”

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

SUV burned on March 30, 2023
Despite not being subject of recall, second Kia catches fire while driver is behind the wheel
A Rutherford County developer wants to use land in Christiana as a "borrow pit."
Rutherford Co. neighbors against proposed 62-acre hole
Metro Police Youth Services detectives are investigating the death of a 3-month-old boy who was...
Dead baby, 6 children found alone in Nashville apartment
Mistey Atherton and her son Oakley were both killed in a crash in Ashland City on Tuesday...
Mother, son identified as victims in Ashland City dump truck crash
Darinel Ruiz remains in the ICU three weeks after being hit by a car on I-65 in the Franklin...
Man fighting for his life after crash on I-65

Latest News

Covenant first responders honored by Tennessee House
Covenant first responders honored by Tennessee House
Tennessee Governor Bill Lee
Proposed changes to Gov. Lee safety bill include requiring bulletproof windows, doors
wsmv school safety bill
Senate discusses school safety bill
Justin Pearson dancing after being sworn in
Justin Pearson dancing after being sworn in